Airbus appoints Anand E Stanley as head of India business

“I am delighted to see Anand taking Airbus India’s leadership to drive the company on its next phase of growth,” said Patrick de Castelbajac, executive vice-president for strategy and international, Airbus. (Reuters)

European aviation major Airbus, which is facing flak here over the Pratt & Whitney engine issues in its A320 Neo planes, today said it has appointed Anand E Stanley as its India unit head. Stanley’s appointment will be effective from October 1, the company said in a release. A global aerospace and defence industry veteran, he will succeed Pierre de Bausset, who is currently holding the position of president and managing director of Airbus India, it added.

“I am delighted to see Anand taking Airbus India’s leadership to drive the company on its next phase of growth,” said Patrick de Castelbajac, executive vice-president for strategy and international, Airbus.

Pierre and Anand will work through a transition before the new appointment takes effect, Airbus said, adding, “Stanley will pursue the consolidation of Airbus businesses in India with a view to further reinforcing the position of the group for long-term success and growth.” He brings with him a wealth of international experience in sales, P&L management, M&A, aftermarket and manufacturing, the release said.