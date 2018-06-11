Airbnb partners with NCW to create opportunities for women in North East

Commenting on the development, Airbnb Global Head of Policy Chris Lehane said, “India’s North-East, with its immense tourism potential, is a priority market for Airbnb and we are very excited about the partnership with the National Commission for Women.” (IE)

Online accommodation platform Airbnb today said it has partnered with the National Commission for Women to create livelihood opportunities for women in North Eastern states. “The partnership aims to generate technology-enabled livelihood opportunities in tourism and hospitality for women micro-entrepreneurs in the North East, and help families supplement their income through home-sharing on a global platform,” Airbnb and National Commission for Women (NCW) said in a joint statement. It will also promote digital inclusion and the creation of women-led tourism and hospitality enterprises, they added.

Commenting on the development, Airbnb Global Head of Policy Chris Lehane said, “India’s North-East, with its immense tourism potential, is a priority market for Airbnb and we are very excited about the partnership with the National Commission for Women.” Globally, a majority of Airbnb hosts are women, and the company aims to achieve that equilibrium in India as well, he added.

NCW Chairperson (I/C) Rekha Sharma said, “We are pleased to partner with Airbnb to promote the interests and economic development of women in the North East region through creation of livelihood opportunities.” The objective is to enable financial empowerment of women and contribute to the overall development of local communities in the region, she added.

As per the agreement, NCW and Airbnb will work towards expansion of homestay tourism facility in rural homes in the North Eastern states through Women Commissions/State Governments, the statement said. It also encapsulates training of potential women micro-entrepreneurs on hosting standards and building a strong host community in the North East. The partnership will also work to promote such homes to a domestic and global audience, statement added.