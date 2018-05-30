AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes finds himself in air pocket

The Malaysian Aviation Commission, of course, did not see a philanthropic move in this gesture and was fast enough to react, summoning and directing Fernandes to cancel all the flights.

Recent times have not been exactly good for AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, against whom the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case over alleged violation of norms over getting international flying licences.

A fortnight ago he addressed fellow Malaysians and AirAsia employees tendering a public apology in a video where he said that he “buckled under government pressure” and that too at a “crucial moment” in Malaysian history, putting his ‘soul’ venture of AirAsia on to a turbulent flight path.

What he was referring to was the stunning victory of the united opposition in Malaysia’s 14th general elections, where Mahathir Mohamad upstaged UMNO’s long rule and the vitriol the AirAsia chief had to face after being clicked as he changed the trademark red colour of AirAsia aircraft into Barisan Nasional-themed blue, and second he launched extra flights to ferry in Malaysian voters to exercise their franchise at low fares.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission, of course, did not see a philanthropic move in this gesture and was fast enough to react, summoning and directing Fernandes to cancel all the flights. “Air Asia is in a very regulated industry. An industry where almost everything requires the approval of the government, from flights to airport taxes and routes,” he said. “And so, it is never easy running an airline and one must always support the government of the day,” he had said.

If then, he was found on the wrong side of regulation, he may have landed in a similar situation in India also right now.

AirAsia India was the first joint venture to qualify after the government eased FDI rules in 2013, allowing foreign carriers to invest in Indian aviation companies provided the control in the said entity remains with the Indian partner, and they hold not more than 49 % in the said entity.

The Indian entity has already had its fair share of controversies as the Enforcement Directorate had summoned and questioned its previous two CEOs. The airline currently does not have an active CEO and is yet to announce a change in leadership position, as Amar Abrol is now on his way out.

The CBI FIR says, “AirAsia India was indirectly controlled and operated by AirAsia Group violating the various norms of the then FIPB.” It says the airline is run as a de facto AirAsia company rather than a joint venture. The FIR also mentions that Fernandes wanted to make AirAsia India fly international from day one and that “their local Indian partner i.e M/S Tata Sons through their nominee Shri R Venkatraman would lobby to get all government approvals including the amendment to the 5/20 rule of Indian International Civil Aviation”.

AirAsia in a statement refuted any wrongdoing and said “it is co-operating with the all regulators and agencies to present the correct facts. In November 2016, AAI had initiated criminal charges against its ex-CEO and had also commenced civil proceedings in Bangalore for such irregularities. We hope to bring early resolution to all such issues,” the airline said, attributing the statement to Shuva Mandal, director, AAI.