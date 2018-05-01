AirAsia’s latest offer: Book international flights for as low as Rs 2,999

Flights from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur were seen to be priced at Rs 2,999 on AirAsia’s website.

It’s raining discounts this summer, even as major airlines look to woo passengers before the holiday season. Malaysian low cost airline AirAsia is offering flight tickets to select international destinations at Rs 2,999. Flights from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur were seen to be priced at Rs 2,999 on the company’s website. According to the details of the offer, the travel period should be between April 23 and October 31.

The last date to book the tickets is on 6th May 2018. Other attractive destinations include Bhubaneswar- Kuala Lumpur- Jakarta, a connecting flight priced at Rs 4,793; Bhubaneswar- Kuala Lumpur -Bangkok at Rs 5,242, Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur – Phuket (Rs 4,871); Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur -Johor Bahru Rs 4,875, Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur- Medan – Kualanamu (Rs 4,421) and Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur -Singapore (Rs 4,607). The tickets will have to be booked on the official website of the airline. According to the terms and conditions available on the website, advanced booking is required to avail the offer and these promotional fares are not available during embargo period.

Apart from AirAsia, domestic airline Go Air is also providing exciting offers for holiday goers back home. In its ‘Fly with Go’ sale, the airline is providing all inclusive tickets for as low as Rs 1,304. Some attractive routes of destinations for which the offer is applicable includes Bagdogra to Guwahati (Rs 1,304), Ahmedabad to Mumbai (Rs 1,608), Goa to Hyderabad (Rs 1,799), Leh to Delhi (Rs 1,800) and Kolkata to Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,810). The company is also offering a 10% discount for users of the Ga Air app. “Use GOAPP10 and get up to 10%* off on bookings through the GoAir app. The offer is valid until 2nd of May.