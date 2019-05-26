AirAsia won’t be leasing grounded Jet Airways’ B737 planes due to ‘additional complications’

By: |
Published: May 26, 2019 12:23:51 PM

The decision was taken by AirAsia India as having a new type of aircraft meant additional complications with respect to different seat configuration, maintenance and skill requirement.

air asia offer discounts on air asia flight ticket upto 70 and discount on hotel bookingsAirAsia India will be continuing with only a single aircraft type. 

Budget airline AirAsia India won’t be leasing B737 aircraft of beleaguered carrier Jet Airways as it will be continuing with only a single aircraft type.  The airline — a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia’s AirAsia Berhad — had shown initial interest and even applied to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for regulatory approval.

AirAsia India had “informed the aviation regulator about their plan to lease some of the B737 airplanes that were operated by Jet Airways. But later it did not follow up. Now, the idea has finally been dropped,” IANS reported citing an industry source.

The decision was taken by AirAsia India as having a new type of aircraft meant additional complications with respect to different seat configuration, maintenance and skill requirement, the source said.

Single-fleet type is advisable in the low-cost airline business, the executive quoted above said.

SpiceJet and Vistara were learnt to have inducted 20 and 4 of Jet Airways’ grounded B737 planes respectively to fill the capacity gap that occurred after Jet grounded operations on April 17 due to cash crunch.

AirAsia India will be adding Airbus A320-200 aircraft for further expansion even as it looks to double its fleet size from existing 21 A320 planes in coming 18 months. It has a domestic market share of 6.2 per cent as of now.

The airline is looking to launch international operations by the end of this year, Sunil Bhaskaran, MD and CEO, told FE on the sidelines of a recently held aviation summit early this year.

Following Jet Airways ceasing operations, rival carriers Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara are adding new flights on international and domestic routes, Financial Express reported. Air India recently announced more flights to Dubai, while SpiceJet introduced 20 new domestic flights. IndiGo and GoAir have added around 30 new flights each.

Indian airlines have announced nearly 200 new flights in the domestic market since Jet’s grounding on April 17.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. AirAsia won’t be leasing grounded Jet Airways’ B737 planes due to ‘additional complications’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition