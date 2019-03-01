AirAsia starts daily flights from New Delhi to Indore starting Rs 2,599; check other details

The new flights commence on 25 March 2019.

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia has introduced new daily direct flights from New Delhi to Indore. Along with this, it has also added thrice the number of previous flights to Bengaluru, Srinagar and Pune, the airline said. The new flights will begin from 25 March 2019, the tickets for which can be booked now.

The flights for Indore from New Delhi start at Rs 2,599. The New Delhi flight to Bengaluru, Srinagar and Pune start at Rs 2,999, the airline said. The Indore flight from New Delhi for the date 26 March 2019 was observed to be Rs 2,683. Also, the tickets for New Delhi to Bengaluru were priced at Rs 3,728 for the date 26 March. New Delhi to Pune flight for 28 March was observed to be Rs 3,584 on the company’s website.

AirAsia flight I5 748 will cater to New Delhi-Indore route which departs at 19:25 and arrives at the destination at 21:10. I5 749 is the return flight of the same route which takes off at 21:40 and arrives at 23:05. Airline’s other flight I5 728 will cater to New Delhi-Pune route and I5 740- New Delhi to Bengaluru route.

Currently, the company is providing a sale on selected destinations including Hyderabad, Ranchi, Imphal and Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched a new technology centre in India’s Silicon Valley — Bengaluru — yesterday. “The centre will become home to around thirty-five of AirAsia’s Software Engineering and Technology (AASET) experts, each tasked to design and create custom-built solutions for AirAsia’s airline and digital businesses.”, the airline said.

Welcoming the launch, AirAsia Deputy Group CEO (Technology and Digital) Aireen Omar said that India is a source for innovation and cutting-edge technology, and hence it offers them tremendous growth potential. He added that they are excited to expand their footprint in India with the opening of a new technology centre.

“India’s skilled manpower can address the requirements of the global market – at the same time adding value to the Indian ICT industry and helping to strengthen the industry ecosystem.” AirAsia’s India MD and CEO Sunil Bhaskaran said.