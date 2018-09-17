AirAsia ‘Sooper Sale’ booking starts today: grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 500; check other details

AirAsia has announced an attractive promo offering domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500. (IE)

AirAsia ‘Sooper Sale’ offer: AirAsia has announced an attractive promo offering domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500. The offer is valid for all in one-way fares beginning September 17 and is valid on all flights and seats across AirAsia India. The booking period ends September 23 for immediate travel from 17th September, 2018 to November, 2019.

AirAsia offer

The discount offer applies to all the flights operated by the airline and bookings made via airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app. The customers can choose from 21 available destinations including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Surat, Amritsar, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Indore, Nagpur, etc. from its hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata.

“We just wound up our BIG sale and have received tremendous response from our flyers.Through this promo, AirAsia India would like to encourage first-time flyers to experience the joy of flying at affordable costs.” Rajkumar Paranthaman, Head, Marketing, AirAsia India said.

About AirAsia India

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia. The operations of the airline began June 12, 2014. At present, it flies to Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Indore, Chennai, Surat, Bhubaneshwar and Amritsar.

Jet Airways, GoAir, Vistara offer

Meanwhile, Jet Airways, GoAir and Vistara are offering attractive discounts on flight tickets. While Jet Airways is offering a discount of for as low as 974. Vistara has announced better connectivity between Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Port Blair and Kochi at a starting price of Rs 2,322. The tickets can be booked under the discount offer through the respective websites or mobile app of the respective airlines.