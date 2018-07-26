AirAsia sale: Now, book international flight tickets starting from Rs 2,510; check routes

For the domestic customers, AirAsia has come up with a new offer called ‘Last Minute Deals!’.

Air Asia sale: Low cost airlines AirAsia is offering international flight tickets for fares starting as low as Rs 2,510. The discount offer is valid till July 29 this year, according to AirAsia website. The offer is applicable for the travel period from November 1, 2018 to August 13, 2019. The discount offer is available to the customers from New Delhi, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar among others, for Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne and others. The customers need to do advance booking to avail the benefits of the offer. In addition, the fares are not available during embargo period, the website said.

For the domestic customers, AirAsia has come up with a new offer called ‘Last Minute Deals!’. Under this offer the airline is offering tickets from Rs 1,399. Domestic flyers can book till 29 July and the offer is applicable for travel period till 31 October 2018. Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Pune and Kochi are the domestic routes where the offer is applicable.

The airline has also introduced direct daily flights between Bengaluru and Amritsar, which will start from 26 July. The price of flight tickets start from Rs 3,599 and the tickets can be booked till 29 July 2018.

In a bid to woo passengers in this lean monsoon season,Jet Airways came out with a latest sale last week, offering up to 30% discount on domestic as well as international flights. The offer, applicable on base fares, ended on 23 July, 2018. “Up to 30% discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy from India to destinations across its international network on flights operated by Jet Airways and to select destinations in Europe on flights operated by Jet Airways and codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines,” Jet Airways had said on its website.