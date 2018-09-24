AirAsia sale: Book tickets for as low as Rs 2,099 on select domestic routes; check last booking date

Earlier this month too, AirAsia had announced a sale of flight tickets starting from Rs 999 on select routes under a limited-period offer. (IE)

AirAsia Grand Year End Sale: AirAsia is offering a limited number of seats (available for immediate booking) under its “Grand Year End Sale” scheme. A flyer can purchase air tickets for as low as Rs 2,099 under this offer. The customers can fly from New Delhi to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal, Ranchi, Srinagar and many more destination at attractive ticket prices. The tickets can be booked now till 30 September 2018 and travel till 30 June 2018, airline said. The bookings can be made on airasia.com, the AirAsia mobile app or through company’s authorised travel agents.

Earlier this month too, AirAsia had announced a sale of flight tickets starting from Rs 999 on select routes under a limited-period offer. AirAsia’s promotional scheme, called ‘Big Sale’, was offering flight tickets on domestic routes. The rates that airline offered then were: Kochi-Bengaluru (Rs 999), Guwahati-Imphal (Rs 999), Bengaluru-Chennai (Rs 999), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099), Bhubaneswar-Kolkata (Rs 1,199) and Ranchi-Kolkata (Rs 1,099), according to the carrier’s website.

The offer was available on all flights operated by AirAsia’s Group network — AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X — the airline said in the release. The discount applied to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia. The operations of the airline began June 12, 2014. At present, it flies to Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Indore, Chennai, Surat, Bhubaneshwar and Amritsar.