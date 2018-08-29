AirAsia sale: Book international flight tickets for as low as 4,399; check details

AirAsia sale: In case of flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur the tickets were seen to be priced at Rs 4,399.

AirAsia sale: In a bid to woo passengers this lean season, international low-cost carrier AirAsia is offering flights for as low as Rs 4,399. In the airline’s latest ‘Thailand for Sale’ promotion offer, AirAsia is offering international flight tickets at discounted prices till September 2nd. In case of flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur the tickets were seen to be priced at Rs 4,399. According to AirAsia’s official website the latest promotional offer is available for flights flying to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Chiand Mai and many others. For domestic travel, the cheapest flight was seen to be between Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar at Rs 1,999, and between Bangalore and Nagpur at Rs 1,999.

Between Visakhapatnam and Kuala Lumpur too, the ticket was seen to be attractively pried at Rs 3,999. Flights between Bangkok – Don Mueang would also cost Rs 4,399. Other attractively priced routes cheap flying options are available for the routes Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (Rs 5,399), Kolkata to Kuala Lumpur (Rs 6,999), Goa to Kuala Lumpur (Rs 8,223), Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur (Rs 4,890), Bhubaneswar to Krabi (Rs 6,610) and many more.

According to the terms and conditions available on the company’s website, the travel period must be between 27 August 2018 – 17 February 2019. AirAsia said that advance booking is required in order to avail the offer, Further, fares are not available during embargo period.

A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, said the airline. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, said the company on its website.