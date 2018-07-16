AirAsia promo offer: Now grab up to 30% discount on all flights, seats; here’s how to book tickets

Board expressed satisfaction that AAIL was co-operating fully with agencies investigating this matter.

AirAsia promo offer: AirAsia on Sunday announced an exciting offer for the customers offering up to 30 percent discount on all flights and seats across AirAsia India. The customers can book tickets from 16 July 2018 to 22 July 2018 for travel from 17 July, 2018 to 30 November, 2018. According to the company website, the latest promo offer is available on all flights operated by AirAsia India (Flight code i5) and the discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app. The customers can choose from 20 domestic destinations that AirAsia India currently flies to like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Indore, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat and many more!

AirAsia BIG Members can also take advantage of the sale by redeeming flights using their AirAsia BIG Points.

Meanwhile, AirAsia had last week announced a ‘Low Fare Madness’ offer under its special promotional scheme with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999. The tickets under this discount offer were booked till July 15, 2018 for the travel period between February 1, 2019 and August 13, 2019. Kochi, Jaipur, Ranchi, Chennai, New Delhi were among the select routes on which the offer applies.

The flyers had to make advance bookings to avail the benefits of offer. Some of the select routes were: Bhubaneswar to Kolkata (beginning at Rs 1,199), from Ranchi to Kolkata (beginning at Rs 1,199), from Ranchi to New Delhi (beginning at Rs 1,999), from Kochi to Hyderabad (beginning at Rs 1,699), from Kolkata to Bagdogra (beginning at Rs. 1,499) and others.

AirAsia (India) Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited & AirAsia, with AirAsia Investment Limited. AirAsia India commenced operations on 12 June 2014 and currently flies to Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Indore, Chennai, Surat and Bhubaneshwar with a fleet of 18 A320 aircraft.