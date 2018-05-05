AirAsia offers: This weekend grab international flight tickets at Rs 3,555; domestic at Rs 1,399

The travel period for the offer must be between April 23rd to October 31.

This weekend, plan your holidays and grab cheap flight tickets for domestic and international flights, even as major airlines look to woo passengers ahead of the holiday season. Malaysian low cost airline AirAsia has come out with a limited period sale, offering cheap domestic and international tickets. Domestic flights were seen for as low as Rs 1,399 to select destinations, for which the tickets must be booked by 13th May 2018. A few attractive routes under the offer include Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Ranchi-Kolkata at Rs 1,399 each; Bhubaneswar-Ranchi ( Rs 1,699); Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad (Rs 1,799), Bhubaneswar-Chennai (Rs 1,899), Nagpur-Bengaluru (Rs 2,399), Nagpur- Kolkata (Rs 2,299), Bhubaneswar- Bengaluru (Rs 2,299).

The travel period for the offer must be between April 23rd to October 31. Apart from domestic offers, the airline is also offering flight tickets to select international destinations at Rs 3,555.

Flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur were seen to be priced at Rs 3,555 on the company’s website. Other attractive destinations include Bhubaneswar- Kuala Lumpur- Jakarta, a connecting flight priced at Rs 4,793; Bhubaneswar- Kuala Lumpur -Bangkok at Rs 5,242, Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur – Phuket (Rs 4,871); Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur -Johor Bahru Rs 4,875, Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur- Medan – Kualanamu (Rs 4,421) and Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur -Singapore (Rs 4,607). Further, the details mention that the tickets will have to be booked on the official website of the airline. Advanced booking is required to avail the offer and these promotional fares are not available during embargo period.

The previous offer required tickets to be booked by May 6. Further, under the previous offer, flights from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur were seen to be priced at Rs 2,999 on the company’s website. This has now gone up to Rs 3,999. According to the details of the offer, the travel period should be between April 23 and October 31.