AirAsia offers 20% off on all domestic flights for a limited period time, check details

AirAsia has come up with a new offer that will bring joy to domestic fliers.

AirAsia has come up with a new offer that will bring joy to domestic fliers. On their official website, AirAsia is now offering fliers as much as 20% discount on booking tickets online. even though this offer is very lucrative, but the booking period is very limited. AirAsia is offering the discount from April 16, 2018, to April 22, 2018. However, what is interesting is that AirAsia is offering the travel period from April 16, 2018, to October 31, 2018. The tickets can be booked on the official website of the airline – airasia.com.

With this campaign, AirAsia gives its guests up to 20% off when they Pick A Seat while they book their flight online.

Things to keep in mind before going ahead and buy the tickets

* The tickets are available for advance booking.

* Fares are not available during peak periods.

* Discount is available on selected fare classes only.

* Flat 20% off base fares are available for i5 flights.

* Promotion is applicable for base fares only and shall not include Value Pack and Premium Flex bundled category and DJ carrier code flights.

How to avail 20% off when booking from AirAsia?

Follow these steps to get 20% discount while picking a seat when you book tickets via AirAsia

1. Pick your preferred flight departure & arrival.

2. Select the dates stated in the promo travel period.

3. Choose your preferred flight.

4. Enjoy flat 20% off your base fare.

5. Get up to 20% off when you Pick A Seat.

6. You’re done!

Earlier this month, AirAsia India had announced another sale on select flights starting at Rs 1,399. The airliner was offering flight tickets at special fares for travelling to cities like – Chennai, Ranchi, Indore, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, Imphal.

Meanwhile, on Indigo, the airline is offering Rs 1500 cashback when you book your tickets via debit/credit cards from Citibank. The offer is live on its website, from April 18, 2018, to April 21, 2018. However, the bank gives the cashback on minimum flight booking of Rs 7500.