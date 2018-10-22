AirAsia offer: Now, HDFC bank users can avail up to 20% discount on flight tickets; check details

In addition, AirAsia BIG Members can also redeem flights using their AirAsia BIG Points. (Reuters)

AirAsia-HDFC Bank offer: In collaboration with HDFC Bank, budget carrier AirAsia has announced a special discount of up to 20 percent on flight tickets for the flyers. The offer is valid from October 22 to October 28, 2018 for a travel period between January 21, 2018 to September 20, 2019, the airline mentioned on its website.

The discount offer is available across the AirAsia’s Group network flights: AirAsia India (Flight code i5), AirAsia Berhad (Flight code AK), Thai AirAsia (Flight code FD) and AirAsia X (Flight code D7), the airline said. The offer is available on all bookings made through the airline website www.airasia.com or hdfcbank.

The select destinations on offer under the discount offer are: Kolkata, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, among domestic destinations. The customers can also choose from across 120 countries like Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore, Bali and many more among international destinations.

In addition, AirAsia BIG Members can also redeem flights using their AirAsia BIG Points.

About AirAsia India

Budget carrier AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and AirAsia, with AirAsia Investment Limited. AirAsia India started operations on June 12, 2014 and at present flies to 21 destinations across India with a fleet of 19 A320 aircraft.

GoAir 2-day sale

Meanwhile, GoAir has also announced a sale offer under which customers can book tickets for as low as Rs 999 (all-inclusive), the airline said. The discounted fares are valid for a travel period from November 22, 2018 to December 22, 2018 under GoAir’s ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ which starts today i.e. October 22, 2018 and ends October 23, 2018, according to the airline’s official website.