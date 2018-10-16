AirAsia offer: Now, grab up to 70% discount on all flights; check details

AirAsia offer: Budget carrier AirAsia offer began October 15 and will end October 28,. (Reuters)

AirAsia offer: Budget carrier AirAsia announced the latest offer under which customers can grab up to 70 percent discount on flight tickets to all its destinations. The AirAsia offer began October 15 and will end October 28, the airline said. The interested customers can make bookings on the airline’s website or the mobile app. The flyers can book tickets to more than 130 destinations across the airline’s network under the new offer.

In addition, the AirAsia Big members can avail a few extra perks under the new offer. “Guests can enjoy incredibly low fares from Kuala Lumpur to Changsha, Tokyo, Kolkata, Bali, Phuket, Siem Reap, Yangon, Manila, Singapore, Kota Kinabalu and many more destinations,” AirAsia said in a blog post.

The interested flyers need to book in advance so as to make most of the offer including the given discount as it is available on selected fare classes and only applies during non-peak periods. The discount is applicable on the base fare of the flight ticket. It does not include value pack and premium flex service in the sale offer.

The flyers interested to get premium flatbed upgrade can do so at a 20 percent discount under the offer. “Our promotion allows you to enjoy up to 70% off base fares for all destinations or 20% off Premium Flatbed. It’s that simple!” airline said on its website.

How to book tickets under the offer:

Firstly, customer needs to pick his preferred flight departure and arrival. Secondly, he needs to select the dates that are stated in the promo travel period. Now, after choosing the preferred flight, the customer can choose up to 70 percent off base fare or 20 percent off Premium Flatbed!