AirAsia offer: Now, grab discount of up to 70% on flight tickets; check details

Published: April 24, 2019 12:55:41 PM

AirAsia on Wednesday announced a discount of up to 70 per cent on flight tickets on all destinations.

The discount offer is, however, available on select fare classes and non-peak periods only.

AirAsia on Wednesday announced a discount of up to 70 per cent on flight tickets on all destinations. The customers can make bookings under the offer for travel are valid between October 1, 2019 and June 2, 2019, the airline’s official website said. Thecustomer can booking flight tickets until April 28, 2019, the airline added.

The discount offer is, however, available on select fare classes and non-peak periods only. The interested flyers must book flight tickets in advance to avail the offer, the airline also said.

The airline also mentioned on the website that a customer would either get up to 70 per cent discount on base fare or 20 per cent off on premium flatbed category. The airline also said that the value pack and premium flex bundled category DJ carrier code flights and QZ carried code domestic flights are not included under the given offer.

Recently, low-budget carrier GoAir also came up with a special price plan offering tickets at a highly discounted rates  on select domestic routes. The tickets could be availed at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,375 in a limited-period sale. The sale offer is valid for travel until August 31, 2019. The booking could be made till April 25, 2019.

Similarly, other low-budget airline IndiGo also announced six new daily direct flights from Delhi. The additional flights will be operated to and from Allahabad, Bhopal and Patna, with effect from May 25, the official website of the airline said.

New 24 flights were also announced by SpieJet recently. The flights would be operated to connect Mumbai and Delhi with other cities across the country.

The country’s aviation sector is facing challenges currently owing to ‘temporary’ grounding of Jet Airways.

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before booking the tickets.

