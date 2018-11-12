AirAsia offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 399; check routes, other details

By: | Updated: November 12, 2018 11:17 AM

AirAsia offer: The budget airline AirAsia on Sunday came out with a discount offer under which it offers one-way domestic and international flight tickets for just Rs 399 and Rs 1,999.

air asia, air asia offers, air asia sale, air asia offers 2018, air asia 999, business news i hindiAir Asia India offer is valid for travel period from May 2019 to February 2020, covering 120 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond. (Reuters)

AirAsia offer: The budget airline AirAsia on Sunday came out with a discount offer under which it offers one-way domestic and international flight tickets for all-in one-way fares starting at as low as Rs 399 and Rs 1,999. The offer is valid for travel period from May 2019 to February 2020, covering 120 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond. “Passengers can book this week up to 18 November for travel from 6 May 2019 to 4 February 2020 with one-way tickets at Rs 399 on domestic and Rs 1,999 on international routes,” AirAsia India in a statement.

The interested customers can book from 21 of AirAsia’s domestic destinations – Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Indore. The international destinations valid under the offer include: Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore, Bali and others.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty trim early gains; Yes Bank down 2%, IT stocks rise on weak rupee

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

“The offer is available on all flights operated by our group network, including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia, and AirAsia X,” said the statement. The interested customers can book flight tickets either through airline website airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app.

AirAsia India is a 4-year-old joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and AirAsia Berhad. It operates to 165 destinations across 25 countries.

Meanwhile, the Iceland-based airline Wow Air is also offering massive 30 percent discount on international destinations as it’s in process to launch India operations this December, the airline said on its Twitter account a couple of days back. “No tricks! Just treats! 30% OFF all our destinations,” Wow Air said on Twitter.

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before booking the tickets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. AirAsia offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 399; check routes, other details
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition