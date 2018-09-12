AirAsia offer: Book flight tickets from New Delhi for as low as Rs 2,399; check details

Under AirAsia’s “Festive Sale, Book Now, Fly Now Offer,” customers can book flight tickets from New Delhi at very attractive prices.

In a bid to woo customers this festive season, budget carrier AirAsia is offering flight tickets from New Delhi for as low as Rs 2,399. Under its “Festive Sale, Book Now, Fly Now Offer,” customers can book flight tickets from New Delhi at very attractive prices. According the the firm’s advertisement, tickets will have to be booked by 16th of September. The travel period is till the 17th of February 2019, said the airline. On the company’s website, some attractively priced destinations include New Delhi to Kolkata at Rs 2,714. Flights to Guwahati start at Rs 2,883. The firm is offering flights to Phu Quoc at Rs 9,545. Under the sale, Delhi to Kochi flight starts at Rs Rs 5,852, while Delhi to Hyderabad costs Rs 5,651.

Apart from AirAsia, low-cost carrier GoAir has come out with a latest offer, under which flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 1,099. Under GoAir’s “Book Now Go Now” sale, customers can grab attractively priced domestic flight tickets for travel period between 10th and 30th September. The three-day sale, which kicked off on September 10th ends today. “Fares starting at Rs.1099*! So, what are you waiting for? Get. Set and explore our country like never before. Book between the 10th and 12th September, 2018 and travel between 10th and 30th September, 2018 and fly higher with GoAir. Book now, go now!” GoAir said on its website.

The staring fare of Rs 1,099 is applicable on Bagdogra-Guwahati route. Other attractively priced routes include Mumbai-Ahmedabad at Rs 1,299; Ahmedabad-Bengaluru at Rs 1,999; Ahmedabad-Delhi at Rs 1,399; Ahmeadabad-Jaipur at Rs 1,499, Ahmedabad-Pune at Rs 1,299; Bengaluru-Mumbai at Rs 1,299; among other routes. Notably, customers can get 10% discount using RuPay Offer. “RuPay Offer: 10% off on base fare on booking on GoAir.in and app. Use promo code: RUP10,” the airline said.