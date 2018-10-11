AirAsia Navratri offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 999; check details

AirAsia India, after a gap of six months, got its new CEO and managing director in Sunil Bhaskaran from Tata Steel.

AirAsia Navratri offer: AirAsia has announced a fresh discount offer on the occasion of Navratri under which flyers can book flight tickets for as low as Rs 999. The booking for the offer (Navratri Sale) began October 10, 2018 and ends October 14, 2018, the airline mentioned its website. Only a limited number of seats are available for immediate travel, and the five-day booking period is valid for travel till April 30, 2019, the company website said.

The passengers can book tickets to and from New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, Kochi, Amritsar among many other domestic destinations. The tickets need to be booked in advance so as to avail the full benefits mentioned under the offer. However, the discounted fares are not applicable during the embargo period.

AirAsia india gets new CEO

Meanwhile, AirAsia India, after a gap of six months, got its new CEO and managing director in Sunil Bhaskaran from Tata Steel. He will take charge of airline’s leadership role from November 15, company statement said on Wednesday.

Both Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad of Malaysia currently hold shareholding of 49 percent each in AirAsia India while chairman S Ramadorai and director R Venkataramanan own 1.5 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

About AirAsia India

The airline currently operated from 21 domestic destinations. AirAsia India also flies to Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Ranchi, among other cities. The budget carrier operates scheduled domestic and international flights to more than 165 destinations spanning 25 countries.