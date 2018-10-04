AirAsia ‘Mega Sale’: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 999; check routes, other details

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia. (Reuters)

AirAsia ‘Mega Sale’: In its new sale offer, AirAsia India is offering the domestic flyers tickets for as low as Rs 999. The bookings for this offer will end October 7 and is applicable for travel till June 30, 2019, the airline said on the website. The latest offer by the airline is valid for flying to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Amritsar, Goa, Kochi, and Kolkata, and other cities. The fares under the offer are valid for limited period and are non-refundable and non-transferable, the airline said.

The number of seats on offer were not disclosed by AirAsia India.

About AirAsia

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia. The operations of the airline began June 12, 2014. Currently, AirAsia India flights ply to Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Indore, Chennai, Surat, Bhubaneshwar and Amritsar.

IndiGo offer

Meanwhile, budget carrier IndiGo is offering fares for as low as Rs 1,199 inclusive of all taxes. The offer by IndiGo is valid till October 7, 2018 for travel till March 31, 2019. The offer by the airline can be availed on limited number of seats on select sectors and flights. The regular fares will be payable in the event the relevant seats are sold out, the airline said.

The Indian aviation sector is one of the fastest growing in the world. The passengers carried by domestic airlines during the first eight month of the running year surged to 9.13 crore, growth of 21 percent over the corresponding period of last year.