AirAsia ‘Low Fare Madness’ offer: Now book flight tickets for as low as Rs 999; check routes

AirAsia ‘Low Fare Madness’ offer: AirAsia has announced a ‘Low Fare Madness’ offer under its special promotional scheme with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999. The tickets under this discount offer can be booked till July 15, 2018 for the travel period between February 1, 2019 and August 13, 2019, according to the official website of AirAsia India. Kochi, Jaipur, Ranchi, Chennai, New Delhi are among the select routes on which the offer applies. The flyers have to make advance bookings to avail the benefits of offer, according to the website.

Some of the routes are: Bhubaneswar to Kolkata (beginning at Rs 1,199), from Ranchi to Kolkata (beginning at Rs 1,199), from Ranchi to New Delhi (beginning at Rs 1,999), from Kochi to Hyderabad (beginning at Rs 1,699), from Kolkata to Bagdogra (beginning at Rs. 1,499) and others.

Terms and conditions

1.The above mentioned discounts are only available when doing online bookings at AirAsia India’s website airasia.com.

2.A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, said AirAsia India

3.The seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

With an aim to attract more passengers in the traditionally less profitable monsoon season, several airlines are offering hefty discounts and other lucrative deals on domestic and international flight tickets. This comes at a time when concerns related with surging crude oil prices and weakening rupee are already weighing heavily on the airlines.

AirAsia India is a low cost carrier headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The airline is a joint venture with AirAsia Berhad holding 49 percent stake in the airline, Tata Sons holding 49 percent, R Venkataramanan holding 1.50 percent, and S Ramodarai holding 0.50 percent, respectively, the latter two holding other key positions in Tata Group. Air Asia India commenced operations on 12 June 2014 with Bangalore as its primary hub.