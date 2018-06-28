AirAsia latest offer: Grab flat 20% discount on international flights; check details

Notably, AirAsia’s latest offer on international flight tickets are available on flights flying to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Bali, Singapore, Melbourne and Perth.

AirAsia offer: Malaysian low cost airline major AirAsia is offering a 20% discount on all flight tickets this monsoon season. Notably, AirAsia’s latest offer on international flight tickets are available on flights flying to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Bali, Singapore, Melbourne and Perth. The booking period for availing the offer must be between 25th June and july 1. The travel period for the offer should be from 2nd july to 30th November, according to details available on the company’s website. The step by step process to avial the discount as, availbel on the website is detailed below.

Pick your preferred flight departure & arrival. Select the dates stated in the promotion travel period (except peak period). Choose your preferred flight. Enjoy 20% off your base fare! You’re done!

Notably, this offer is applicable for bookings made through AirAsia’s official website- airasia.com or app. Further, advance booking is required in order to avail the offer. However, this promotion is limited to base fare only and doesn’t include value pack bundled category. The promotion is applicable to premium flatbed and premium flex flights, the airline said.

Apart from AirAsia, domestic airline major Jet Airways has come out with a latest sale, offering up to 30% discount on international flights. Notably, Jet Airways is also offering up to 25 per cent discount on domestic flights too. According to the details available on the company’s website, customers can book tickets till June 30 in order to avail the benefits of this offer. The promotional sale offer is applicable on one way and return journey on flights operated by the airline.

The travel period for the applicable offer must be after July 11, 2018. For international bookings, the travel period began yesterday, 26th June 2018. The discount is applicable on the base fare in premiere and economy flights on its international network. Further, the airline has clarified that this offer is not applicable for travel to Amsterdam, Colombo and Paris. The domestic offer is applicable on on base fare in select economy flight tickets. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure, Jet Airways said.