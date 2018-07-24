AirAsia last minute deals: Book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,399; check details

AirAsia last minute deals: Under the scheme named ‘Last Minute Deals’, the travel date must be before October 31, 2018.

AirAsia last minute deals: In a bid to attract passengers this monsoon season, AirAsia India has come out with yet another sale, under which flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 1,399. Under the scheme named ‘Last Minute Deals’, the travel date must be before October 31, 2018.

Further, the offer is applicable for tickets booked till till July 29, 2018, according to AirAsia’s website. The scheme, the airline said, is applicable on travel till October 31, 2018, it mentioned. Under the Last Minute Deals offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Kochi and Pune. However, the Last Minute Deals offer is subject to certain terms and conditions, the airline said.

Some attractively priced routes include Bhubaneswar-Kolkata Rs 1,399; Hyderabad-Bengaluru Rs 1,499; Imphal-Guwahati Rs 1,399; New Delhi-Ranchi at Rs 2,899; Pune-Bangalore at Rs 1,999 and Bengaluru-Kochi at Rs 1,499. According to the details available on the company’s website, advance booking is required to avail the offer. The offer is applicable only on bookings made on the company’s website. “Fares are not available during embargo period,” said the website.

Despite a recent flurry of discount offers on air tickets in recent times, the June domestic airline passenger traffic declined 4.5% compared to last month, DGCA data showed. IndiGo continued to maintain its position as market leader with 41.3 percent market share. “The passenger load factor in the month of June 2018 has shown declining trend compared to previous month primarily due to the end of tourist season,” the report said.