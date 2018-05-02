AirAsia India set to rejig top deck, may get new CEO

Amar Abrol’s stepping down might be a consequence of changes at the headquarters, where founder Tony Fernandes has distanced himself from operations. (PTI File Photo)

By Manisha Singhal

Amar Abrol, MD and CEO of Air Asia, India, is stepping down soon, sources told FE. The airline might rope in a seasoned aviation professional with international exposure in his place. The budget airline was launched jointly by the Tata Group and Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes in 2013.

Abrol’s stepping down might be a consequence of changes at the headquarters, where Tony has distanced himself from operations by roping in two CEOs, one each for airline operations and non-airline operations. Following this, there has been a churn in the top leadership of the group airlines in Malaysia and Japan, sources say. India, it seems, is next in line. AirAsia could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Only a few days ago, the high profile President of IndiGo, Aditya Ghosh, said he was stepping down after a long and successful stint at the helm of India’s largest domestic carrier. The exits may be a manifestation of airlines getting ready for the next phase of growth, after consolidating operations and achieving financial stability. Interestingly, both Ghosh and Abrol are finance professionals and the next growth phase may require a different set of leadership skills, say industry sources.

The likely change in leadership at AAI comes when it is in a fairly stable stage of operations, unlike in 2016 when Abrol took over from Mittu Chandilya, the first MD and CEO, who had made it apparent that he was not happy with “interference” by the HQ in Malaysia in running the airline. The airline was then struggling with six aircraft and a barely two percent market share, after all the hype built up around its tag line ‘everyone can fly’.

Sources within the airline indicate that AAI today is a Rs 3,000 crore enterprise, against a Rs 600 crore fledgling carrier in 2016, when Abrol took charge. It has also doubled its market share and has turned profitable–it posted a net profit of Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter-ended December 2017, its first since inception. It also doubled its revenues to Rs 518 crore in the third quarter of FY17-18 from Rs 270.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY16-17, and increased its manpower from 600 to 1,800 employees.

In its latest release on AAI’s performance on April 27, AirAsia, the parent company stated that AAI carried 1.47 million passengers in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 74%. Load factor was reported at 83%, down by 6% YoY, as a result of an 87% increase in capacity. The airline added three aircraft since the beginning of the year, ending the first quarter with a fleet size of 18 aircraft and six new routes. AAI is likely to add three more aircraft by the end of this year to reach the 20 aircraft mark, which will help the airline meet the minimum regulatory requirement for launching overseas flights. Industry sources say AAI is one of the top 10 fastest growing airlines globally.

The strong performance and prospects for the airline from this stage, perhaps, led Tony to indicate that he might look at a listing for AAI on the stock exchanges in the near future.

It is also possible that as the airline moves into its second stage of expansion phase, with the possible launch of international operations by the end of this year, a change is warranted, as a seasoned airline professional may be required to chart the path for overseas expansion. Abrol, a chartered accountant, is essentially a finance professional, having spent 19 years with American Express, leading diverse teams across multiple markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, UK, India and Malaysia. He was widely believed to be Tony’s man and AAI was his first exposure to aviation. Before this he was the CEO of Tune Money, an AirAsia Company that delivers low-cost financial products in South East Asia. According to information on Bloomberg, he successfully launched several ”world first” projects in his previous roles in building emerging and mobile payment channels.

And while Abrol’s contract has still not expired, it seems the parent may not be willing to wait till he concludes his term. In the past there have been murmurs about the different styles of leadership at Tatas and at AirAsia and this has been largely seen as an unresolved issue between the two partners and their managements. FE could not confirm if any differences on the airline’s functioning between the two partners is behind the expected rejig in leadership.

AAI was the first airline to be set up with a foreign airline as a partner after India opened up the aviation sector for foreign investments in 2013. It currently flies to 20 destinations and hubs at Bengaluru, Kolkata and Delhi.