AirAsia India offer: Buy flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,399, check details here

Apart from attractive domestic tickets, the airline is also offering international flights for as low as Rs 2,999 for travel from Bhubaneswar- Kuala Lumpur.

It’s raining discounts in India, as major airlines look to woo passengers ahead of the holiday season. Malaysian low cost airline AirAsia has come out with a limited period sale, offering tickets for as low as Rs 1,399 to select destinations. A few attractive routes under the offer include Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Ranchi-Kolkata at Rs 1,399 each; Bhubaneswar-Ranchi ( Rs 1,699); Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad (Rs 1,799), Bhubaneswar-Chennai (Rs 1,899), Nagpur-Bengaluru (Rs 2,399), Nagpur- Kolkata (Rs 2,299), Bhubaneswar- Bengaluru (Rs 2,299). The travel period for the offer must be between April 23rd to October 31.

The tickets will have to be booked by 6th of May 2018. Further according to the terms and conditions available on Airasia’s website, advance booking will have to be done. “Fares are not available during embargo period,” AirAsia said. Apart from attractive domestic tickets, the airline is also offering international flights for as low as Rs 2,999 for travel from Bhubaneswar- Kuala Lumpur.

The last date to book the tickets is on 6th May 2018. Other attractive destinations include Bhubaneswar- Kuala Lumpur- Jakarta, a connecting flight priced at Rs 4,793; Bhubaneswar- Kuala Lumpur -Bangkok at Rs 5,242, Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur – Phuket (Rs 4,871); Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur -Johor Bahru Rs 4,875, Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur- Medan – Kualanamu (Rs 4,421) and Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur -Singapore (Rs 4,607). The tickets will have to be booked on the official website of the airline.

Meanwhile, Go Air is also providing exciting offers under its ‘Fly with Go’ sale. The airline is providing all inclusive tickets for as low as Rs 1,304. Some attractive routes include Bagdogra to Guwahati (Rs 1,304), Ahmedabad to Mumbai (Rs 1,608), Goa to Hyderabad (Rs 1,799), Leh to Delhi (Rs 1,800) and Kolkata to Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,810). The company is also offering a 10% discount for users of the Ga Air app. “Use GOAPP10 and get up to 10%* off on bookings through the GoAir app. The offer is valid until 2nd of may 2018.