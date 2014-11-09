AirAsia India joins airfare war, offers one-way ticket for Rs 699

AirAsia India is offering “an all inclusive one way fare” starting from as low as Rs 699 for flights from Bengaluru to Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur and Chandigarh. (AP)

AirAsia India today joined the domestic airfare war launching a week-long sale offer for its entire network with one-way tickets with prices as low as Rs 699 including taxes.

The move came as part of its Malaysian parent company AirAsia presenting a ‘Big Sale’ with three million promotional seats on its network from Kuala Lumpur, with a starting fare of Rs 2,599 for international flights operated by AirAsia Berhad and Thai AirAsia, the airline said in a release.

The Indian carrier is offering “an all inclusive one way fare” starting from as low as Rs 699 for flights from Bengaluru to Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur and Chandigarh and vice versa.

The Malaysian parent company’s offer of Rs 2,599 would be available on flights from Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Tiruchirappalli and Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur operated by AirAsia Berhad and Chennai to Bangkok flown by Thai AirAsia, the release said.

The tickets can be booked on Airasia’s website from tonight till November 16, for travel period from June 10 next year to January 17, 2016, it said.

AirAsia India CEO Mittu Chandilya said “it is our constant endeavor to make air travel affordable for every Indian.”

He said the ‘Big Sale’ offer would “allow our guests to plan their travel early with extremely low fares.”

All Indian airlines have been competing with each other to fill up vacant seats, especially during the lean seasons, by offering low fares throughout the year.