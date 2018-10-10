AirAsia India close to appoint veteran Tata Group executive as new CEO, say sources

In the recent months, AirAsia India has seen exit for various high-profile executives and has remained without a CEO for the last six months. (Reuters)

AirAsia India is close to appointing a veteran executive from Tata Group as the new CEO of the troubled airline which is a joint venture between India’s autos-to-steel conglomerate Tata Sons and Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia Group Bhd, different media reports said. The names of Sunil Bhaskaran, who is currently vice president of corporate affairs at Tata Steel, and Tata Sons president Banmali Agrawala are doing the rounds in the media circles.

In the recent months, AirAsia India has seen exit for various high-profile executives and has remained without a CEO for the last six months. The airline along with a few of its executives are under probe for alleged wrongdoing. A police case was registered against AirAsia Group, CEO Tony Fernandes and its domestic entity AirAsia India, over allegations of corruption and breaking rules in obtaining a flying licence.

Meanwhile, two AirAsia India CEOs already made exit in a short span of time. While the first CEO and MD Mittu Chandilya left the airline abruptly in February 2016 after working for less than two years after joining it in June 2014, the second head Amar Abrol left earlier this year.