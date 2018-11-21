AirAsia India appoints Sanjay Kumar as COO

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 8:55 PM

Budget carrier AirAsia India Wednesday announced the appointment of former IndiGo senior executive Sanjay Kumar as its chief operating officer (COO), effective December 3.

AirAsia, AirAsia India, Sanjay Kumar, AirAsia India COOKumar will be responsible for commercial operations and shaping next phase growth at AirAsia India,a release said. He will be reporting to Bhaskaran, it added.

Budget carrier AirAsia India Wednesday announced the appointment of former IndiGo senior executive Sanjay Kumar as its chief operating officer (COO), effective December 3. This is the second senior-level appointment in the Bangalore-headquartered carrier in last more than one month. Last month, it had named Tata group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Kumar will be responsible for commercial operations and shaping next phase growth at AirAsia India,a release said. He will be reporting to Bhaskaran, it added. “I am confident that Sanjay’s experience and knowledge of this sector will prove to be valuable in steering the company forward,” said S Ramadorai, chairman, AirAsia India.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Berhad, with 51 per cent and 49 per cent stake, respectively. Kumar, who is a seasoned professional in the domestic aviation industry, has earlier worked as chief commercial officer (CCO) with IndiGo, a position which he quit in July. Besides, he has also been associated with erstwhile Air Sahara, Royal Airlines and its low-cost carrier, as well as another domestic budget carrier SpiceJet, the release stated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. AirAsia India appoints Sanjay Kumar as COO
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition