AirAsia India announces new routes: Now book tickets for as low as Rs 1,699; check destinations here

ince its launch, AirAsia India has seen more downs than ups.

Planning a trip? If answer is yes, visit AirAsia India website and purchase tickets at highly discounted rates online for different cities in the country. AirAsia India has announced new flight routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,699. The new routes announced by the airlines include daily direct flights from Kolkata to Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Imphal and Pune. Under this offer, you can make ticket bookings till April 15, 2018, according to the company’s website. The new AirAsia India daily routes will commence from May 11, 2018. The offer ends on May 30, 2018. You need to book in advance in order to get this promotional offer on the new direct routes by AirAsia India. However, various terms and conditions apply to the offer. It will cost you Rs 3,499 to travel to Pune from Kolkata, the website shows.

Terms & Conditions

1) For making payments through credit, debit or charge card, a non-refundable processing fee is applicable

2) The fare includes airport taxes

3) The seats under offer are limited and may not be available on all flights

4) The offer is valid for new purchases only. All fares under this offer are mentioned for one-way only

5)All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated

6) Foreign fares are subjected to currency exchange rates

7)The tickets under this offer are subject to availability and AirAsia’s terms and conditions of carriage

8)No refunds are permitted after making payments

9)The guests travelling need to provide all mandatory travel documents at the time of departure

10)The airline reserves the right to deny guests without proper documentation from boarding the flight.

11) Complete payment has to be made on booking

12) Subject to change, fees changes to flights and dates are permitted

13)The changes to name are not permitted

14)The offer is only available for online bookings at the airline website