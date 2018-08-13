AirAsia Independence Day sale: Grab 45% discount on flight tickets; check routes, other details

Air Asia sale: In order to avail the offer, customers need to book tickets in advance. (IE)

Just ahead of India’s 71st Independence Day, AirAsia is offering flyers 45 percent discount on domestic flight tickets. The discount offer is available for Bengaluru, Kolkata, Amritsar, New Delhi, Ranchi and Hyderabad, to name a few, according to official website of the airline. The flight ticket is valid from now until August 19 and the travel period is from February 19 to August 13, 2019.

In order to avail the offer, customers need to book tickets in advance. The discount offer is not available during the peak period, the airline said on its official website. The discounts are applicable on select flights only.

The offer can be availed under the scheme ‘ Buy More, Save More!’ The scheme says the larger the group that travels, higher the discount on offer. If the travel group includes one flyer, you can avail 15 percent discount, 2 guests can avail 25 percent discount and three will get 35 percent discount. Four can avail 45 percent discount. Maximum of 9 guests are allowed on flight tickets, airline said.

Meanwhile, national carrier Air India is also offering attractive discounts on flight tickets across its network. The discount offer is applicable till 15 August, 2018. The discount offer is valid to the travellers for their travel inside India and to or from India. The Air India Independence Day sale offer can be availed after entering the promotion code 18INDAY in the promo code box.

The other major airline, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 percent discount on flights running internationally under its ‘Global Fare’ sale offer valid until August 15.