AirAsia hits turbulence after CBI books Tony Fernandes; what are the allegations? Explained here

Airline major AirAsia finds itself in a state of turbulence, after investigating agency CBI booked a case against Group CEO Tony Fernandes for alleged violations of norms over getting international flying licences. Following the development, AirAsia Group Bhd shares fell to a six-month low, tanking as much as 6.3 percent to 3.10 ringgit on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, the company has refuted any wrongdoings. AirAsia in a statement said that it is cooperating with the all regulators and agencies to present the correct facts. “In November 2016, AAI had initiated criminal charges against its ex-CEO and had also commenced civil proceedings in Bangalore for such irregularities. We hope to bring early resolution to all such issues,” Shuva Mandal, director, AAI said. We take a closer look at the various allegations.

Ex-AirAsia CEO paid $5 million bribe

According to a CNN-News18 report, a former CEO of the Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia had allegedly paid a bribe of $5 million to a former UPA minister, in order to get favourable treatment and alter rule 5/20 to ensure AirAsia (India) gets overseas flying rights. Notably, the 5/20 rule rule prohibits an airline with less than five years’ experience and 20 aircraft on international routes.

CBI alleges FIPB norms violation

“AirAsia India was indirectly controlled and operated by AirAsia Group violating the various norms of the then FIPB,” the FIR said. The FIR also mentions that Tony Fernandes wanted to make AirAsia India fly international from day one and that “their local Indian partner i.e M/S Tata Sons through their nominee Shri R Venkatramanan would lobby to get all government approvals including the amendment to the 5/20 rule of Indian International Civil Aviation,” the Financial Express reported.

Notably, a total of nine individuals, including corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, have been booked by the CBI along with various government officials, including those from the civil aviation ministry, and those who served during the UPA-II regime, media reports said. The ongoing probe poses uncertainties to AirAsia’s expansion plans. Notably, the company had identified India as one of the major markets and planned more domestic flights, while international operations were reportedly on the cards early next year.