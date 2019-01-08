AirAsia festive sale! Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 999; check routes, other details

AirAsia festive sale: The discount offer applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

AirAsia festive sale: In a bid to woo flyers, low-cost carrier AirAsia is offering flight tickets as low at Rs 999 under its festive sale to kick-start the New Year 2019. The offer is valid for one-way fares to travel between January 21 and July 2020. To avail the offer, the booking window is open from January 7 to January 20, 2019, AirAsia said in a statement. While the one-way fare for domestic flight tickets is starting at as low as Rs 999, fares for international travel start from Rs 2,999.

According to the website, the discount offer applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app. Also, AirAsia BIG Members can also take advantage of the sale by redeeming flights using their AirAsia BIG Points.

The offer will cover more than 130 destinations across Australia, Asia and beyond including Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore and Bali. Within India, tickets can be booked for 19 destinations where it provides services.

These destinations are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Chandigarh, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Indore and Chennai.

“This offer is available on all flights operated by AirAsia’s Group network, viz. AirAsia India (Flight code i5), AirAsia Berhad (Flight code AK), Thai AirAsia (Flight code FD) and AirAsia X (Flight code D7),” the statement said.

AirAsia India is a 4-year-old joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and AirAsia Berhad. It operates to 165 destinations ac

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before booking the tickets.