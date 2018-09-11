AirAsia ‘Big Sale’ last day today: How to book domestic flights at just Rs 999

The travel period in the AirAsia ‘Big Sale’ offer begins 18 February 2019. (IE)

AirAsia ‘Big Sale’: Today is the last day to book cheap domestic and international flight tickets on AirAsia. The offer was lasted extended by 48 hours by the airline two days back. The flight tickets to various domestic and international destinations can be booked for an all-inclusive rates of as low as Rs 999 on domestic routes – Guwahati-Imphal, Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Chennai routes – and international flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399. The customers can book flights by visiting AirAsia websaite or its mobile app.

The travel period in the AirAsia ‘Big Sale’ offer begins 18 February 2019. The flyers can avail the offer on the international destinations namely Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore and Bali.

Fares of a few of the routes are Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099), Bhubaneswar-Kolkata (Rs 1,199) and Ranchi-Kolkata (Rs 1,099), Kochi-Hyderabad (Rs 1,699), Kolkata-Bagdogra (Rs 1,499), AirAsia website said.

GoAir offer

Meanwhile, budget airline GoAir is also offering tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,099. The ‘Book Now Go Now’ sale offer provides flyers an opportunity to travel between 10th and 30th September. The three day sale that began yesterday closes on 12 September. “Fares starting at Rs.1099*! So, what are you waiting for? Get. Set and explore our country like never before. Book between the 10th and 12th September, 2018 and travel between 10th and 30th September, 2018 and fly higher with GoAir. Book now, go now!” GoAir said on its website.

A few of the routes included under the offer are Bagdogra-Guwahati route at Rs 1,099; Mumbai-Ahmedabad at Rs 1,299; Ahmedabad-Bengaluru at Rs 1,999; Ahmedabad-Delhi at Rs 1,399; Ahmedabad-Jaipur at Rs 1,499, Ahmedabad-Pune at Rs 1,299; Bengaluru-Mumbai at Rs 1,299.