AirAsia big sale: Book flight tickets starting Rs 1,899 from Delhi to Kolkata; check details

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia has announced one-week flight ticket sale for select routes with fares starting from Rs 1,899, it said. Available only from New Delhi, the airline is offering the discount on flights to cities including Bagdogra, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Guwahati and Kolkata. Attractively priced fares were seen for the New Delhi-Kolkata route for Rs 2,500 for 25 September 2019.

For Rs 2,999, the airline has also included New Delhi flights for Bengaluru, Goa, Indore, Imphal, Pune and Srinagar routes, it added.

The travel period for the same is valid from 1 September 2019 to 2 June 2020. The bookings for the same can be made by 17 March 2019.

Other offers

The airline is also offering 20% discount on seats and meals on pre-bookings. The discount on meals is applicable to Santan brand meals as well.

For 20% discount on seats, the discount excludes the prices of Premium Flatbed, DJ carrier code flights, flights to and from Japan and seats chosen or upgraded via ‘Manage My Booking’.

The airline has also started its wifi services under a partnership with JavaMifi. The bookings for the same can be made from the airline’s website.

Also, AirAsia is offering 15% discount on its Travel Protection for Malaysia outbound flights.

Meanwhile, AirAsia had introduced new daily direct flights from New Delhi to Indore. Along with this, it has also added thrice the number of previous flights to Bengaluru, Srinagar and Pune, the airline said. The new flights will begin from 25 March 2019, the tickets for which can be booked now.

AirAsia flight I5 748 will cater to New Delhi-Indore route which will depart at 19:25 and will arrive at the destination at 21:10. I5 749 is the return flight of the same route which will take off at 21:40 and will arrive at 23:05, starting this 25th. Airline’s other flight I5 728 will cater to New Delhi-Pune route and I5 740- New Delhi to Bengaluru route, per airline statement.