AirAsia announces new route: Grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,599; check details

Budget carrier AirAsia on Friday announced new daily direct flights between Mumbai-Bengaluru.

Budget carrier AirAsia on Friday announced new daily direct flights between Mumbai-Bengaluru. The customers can book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,599 and the flights are beginning from January 15 next year. “We’re excited to introduce flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru! Fares starting from as low as INR 1599, flights commencing from 15 Jan 2019”, AirAsia posted on its Twitter page.

Earlier this week, India’s national carrier Air India announced ‘Night Flights’ offer, using which flyers can book flights for as low as Rs 1,379 (all-inclusive). “Night Flights, beat peak rush hour at attractive fares,” the air carrier had said on its website. The offer provides an opportunity to the customers to book Ahmedabad-Bengaluru late night flight (departure time: 0305; arrival time: 0525) for Rs 1,379.

About Air Asia

AirAsia India is an Indian low cost carrier headquartered in Bangalore, India. The airline is a joint venture with AirAsia Berhad holding 49 per cent stake in the airline, Tata Sons holding 51 per cent, R Venkataramanan holding 1.50 per cent, and S Ramodarai holding 0.50 per cent, respectively, the latter two holding other key positions in Tata Group. Air Asia India commenced operations on 12 June 2014 with Bangalore as its primary hub.

Note: Read terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.