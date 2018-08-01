AirAisa latest offer: Grab up to 40% discount on domestic flight tickets; check details

On international front, the carrier is also offering up to 40% discount on overseas flight tickets under the limited period sale.

AirAsia offer: In a bid to woo passengers this lean season, low cost carrier AirAsia is offering up to 40% discount on domestic flight tickets. Under its latest ‘Buy More, Save More’ offer, the airline is offering up to 40% discount. The discount offer is valid on travel from July 31, 2018 to November 30, 2018. According to the company’s website, the tickets must be booked by 5th August 2018. Some attractively priced destinations include flights from New Delhi to Pune at Rs 2,782, Bangalore at Rs 3,384, Kochi at Rs 6,253 and Hyderabad Rs 6,352. Notably the carrier is also offering low cost fares for international destinations.

On international front, the carrier is also offering up to 40% discount on overseas flight tickets under the limited period sale. According to the website, passengers must make advance booking in order to avail the offer.

The terms and conditions under the offer say that discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card. Further, ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).

Since it’s a promotional sale, seats are limited and may not be available on all flights. Notably, no refunds are permitted after payment has been made under this offer.

Despite a recent flurry of discount offers on air tickets in recent times, the June domestic airline passenger traffic declined 4.5% compared to last month, DGCA data showed. IndiGo continued to maintain its position as market leader with 41.3 percent market share. “The passenger load factor in the month of June 2018 has shown declining trend compared to previous month primarily due to the end of tourist season,” the report said.