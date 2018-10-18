AirAsia, IndiGo latest offers: Grab up to 70% discount on international flight tickets this festive season

Interglobe Aviation-run domestic carrier has announced the launch of its services to Hong Kong form Bengaluru, starting from December.

In a bid to woo international customers this festive season, low cost carriers AirAsia, IndiGo are offering flight tickets at very attractive prices. While Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia is offering up to 70% discount on international flights, IndiGo’s latest sale is offering flight tickets to international destinations starting at Rs 5,799. We take a closer look at these offers.

AirAsia offer

AirAsia’s sale providing up to 70% discount began on October 15 and will end October 28, the airline said. Customers can make bookings on the airline’s website or the mobile app. The sale is applicable on more than 130 destinations across the airline’s network, the firm said.

In addition, the AirAsia Big members can avail extra perks under the new offer. “Guests can enjoy incredibly low fares from Kuala Lumpur to Changsha, Tokyo, Kolkata, Bali, Phuket, Siem Reap, Yangon, Manila, Singapore, Kota Kinabalu and many more destinations,” AirAsia said in a blog post. “Our promotion allows you to enjoy up to 70% off base fares for all destinations or 20% off Premium Flatbed. It’s that simple!” AirAsia said.

IndiGo sale

Under the promotional fares, flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 11,499, the airline said in a release. IndiGo will operate a daily non-stop flight between Bengaluru and Hong Kong, which will be airline's 15th international destination, from December 11, noted the airline. IndiGi is offering flight tickets to Male and Phuket as its starting from Rs 5,799. On 15th of November, flight prices were seen to be Rs 7,083 to Male from Bengaluru. "Honeymoon Travels: Introducing non-stop flights between Male and Kochi, Bengaluru and Mumbai w.e.f 15th November 2018. Return fares starting at Rs 12,999," the airline said on its website.