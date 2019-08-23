Air traffic sees no slowdown; IndiGo flies most passengers, leaves behind rivals by large margin

With a staggering share of 47% in domestic aviation, IndiGo pipped the competition by a large margin. (REUTERS)

Even when auto sales and demand for fast-moving consumer goods have been downbeat in the past few months, the domestic aviation sector is soaring high. The domestic passenger growth is up by over 3% on-year with an increase of 25 lakh passengers carried in January-July 2019 as compared to the corresponding period in the last year, recent data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed. Over 8.25 crore passengers were carried in the first half of 2019.

IndiGo remains the market leader

With more than half of the share of total passengers carried, budget carrier IndiGo is the domestic market leader leaving rivals including SpiceJet and Vistara far behind. With a staggering share of 47% in domestic aviation, IndiGo pipped the competition by a large margin as the government-run Air India had a 12% share, SpiceJet had 15%, GoAir 11% and Vistara merely 6% of the domestic aviation market, according to the DGCA data.

For July 2019, budget carrier SpiceJet had the maximum passenger load with over 92% occupancy of its capacity. Following this was GoAir with 90% of its capacity being occupied. On the other hand, IndiGo’s passenger capacity was filled up to 86%.

These carriers are most punctual

In the four metro cities viz Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, GoAir, IndiGo and Air Asia were the most punctual airlines with the on-time performance of 80%, 74% and 77% respectively. About 62% of the flights were delayed because of reactionary reasons.

The domestic aviation industry has borne the dual brunt of Jet Airways suspending its operations early in April 2019 and the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX after Ethiopian plane crash tragedy. After initial flight crunch in the months of February to June, the domestic aviation recovered with a spree of new flights launched by major players including Vistara, SpiceJet and IndiGo. The same has also helped these players to gain better market share by filling the void created by Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways.