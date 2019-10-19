Air Traffic growth in September disappointing: DGCA Chief

Air traffic grew at a marginal 1.18% in September compared with the same period a year ago, according to data collated by DGCA.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar on Friday said the 1.18% domestic air traffic growth in September was “disappointing”. However, he added that he expects traffic growth to return to double digits early next year. “The numbers are disappointing. They have pulled down our (growth) projection (for the financial year 2018-19) and now, we peg it at

4-6%,” Kumar said.

The total number of passengers carried by domestic airlines between January and September stood at 10.58 crore, compared with 10.27 crore during the corresponding period of previous year.

Kumar said even though the September growth is disappointing, the domestic aviation industry had largely weathered the impact of the grounding of the beleaguered Jet Airways. He added that with more aircraft being added to the fleet of Indian carriers, air traffic growth is expected to return to double-digits early in the coming financial year.

“We have managed to withstand the sad exit of Jet Airways and maintained a positive growth despite three months of negative or almost flat growth. The loss in the fleet on account of Jet has largely been recovered and we expect an all-time high fleet of more than 616 aircraft in the air in a month from now,” he said.

IndiGo led the domestic passenger market in September with 48.2% market share, the data showed. Meanwhile, SpiceJet’s market share decreased from to 14.7% in September 15.5% a month ago.