Air traffic grows 37% in March; Indigo share up at 54.8%

Domestic air passenger traffic in the January-March period surged to 24.8 million, marking a 6.1% growth compared to the corresponding period last year, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released on Wednesday showed.

The traffic in March was 37% more at around 10.6 million domestic passengers, compared to 7.69 million in February. The passenger load factors were above 80% for all Indian private carriers in March.

Indigo continued to maintain its lead position, with a market share of 54.8% during March, from 51.3% in February. Air India’s market share slipped to 8.8% as against 11.1% in February, DGCA said.

In terms of passenger load factor, Indigo witnessed a decline, as its PLF came down to 81% in March, as compared to 85.2% in the preceding month.

SpiceJet’s PLF dropped to 86.1% as against 89.1% in February. Air India’s PLF, however, marginally improved from 84.1% in the preceding month to 85% in March, according to a Moneycontrol report.

IndiGo carried 5.86 million passengers in March, a 54.8% share of the domestic market, the DGCA said. Go First was in number two position as it carried 1.04 million passengers in March.

SpiceJet flew 1.02 million passengers and Air India flew 936,000 passengers in March.

Vistara, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 890,000; 698,000 and 145,000 passengers, respectively.

The DGCA data said in March, IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 93.9% at four metro airports – Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

A CareEdge study said it expects a recovery in the domestic air travel traffic to reach the pre-Covid levels by June 2022 on account of the waning impact of the Omicron wave, significant vaccination coverage and the pent-up demand from the leisure travel segment. CareEdge expects a V-shape recovery in the passenger traffic in FY23, with nearly 70% growth over FY22 passenger traffic.

Assuming there is no recurrence of the pandemic, the passenger traffic during FY23 is expected to recover to 93% of the pre-Covid level traffic. The international traffic is expected to revive to pre-Covid levels by early FY24 after the resumption of international flights to full capacity from March 27, CareEdge said.