Air Sewa: What government proposed on flight ticket cancellation charges, refunds, compensation

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday released the first draft of the passengers’ charter, proposing rules for airline ticket cancellation fee, compensation for missing connecting flight and plans to introduce wifi services in flights. The draft has been put in public domain today for public comments and it will revise and regulate passenger rights. The ministry is working on regulation of passenger rights, Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha said. The cancellation charges should not be more than basic fare and fuel surcharge, he added. Here’s what all the draft said about ticket cancellation, refunds and compensation.

Flight Cancelled

The airline must offer alternate flight allowing the passenger to depart within two hours of the booked scheduled departure time or refund the ticket, as acceptable to the passenger, if passenger is informed about cancellation of flight less than two weeks before and up to 24 hours of the scheduled departure time.

A lock-in option is available for cancellation charges for 24 hours. In case where ticket can be cancelled without any charges, the airline will also provide lock-in option for 24 hours after booking ticket. This facility is available to passengers up to 96 hours prior to flight departure.

Flight Delayed

If flight delay communicated more than 24 hours prior to original scheduled time and flight delayed for more than 4 hours, airlines to offer an option of full refund of ticket involves the flight to fly on the next day, that is beyond 0000 hours, airline to offer additional free-of-charge hotel accommodation (including transfers).

Here’s compensation for missing connecting flights:

Delay of more than 3 hours: Rs 5,000

Delay of between 4 and 12 hours: Rs 10,000

Delay of over 12 hours: Rs 20,000

The cost of transferring the passenger to and from alternate airport in case of alternate flight will be born by the airline.