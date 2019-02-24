Air purifier market to touch $39 million by 2023 due to urbanisation, poor air quality: Report

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 1:45 PM

The presence of high concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air leads to high pollution levels in northern parts of India, especially Delhi-NCR, which is among the most polluted regions in the country.

Air purifier, urbanisation, poor air quality, news, industry, india, air purifier price,Air purifier market to touch million by 2023 due to urbanisation, poor air quality: Report (Representative Image)

India’s residential air purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 29 per cent from the current USD 14.14 million to USD 38.99 million by 2023, backed by rapid urbanisation, increased purchasing power, expanding urban population and deteriorating air quality, according to a report.

The Assocham-TechSci Research joint study said some other key factors expected to drive the market are growing technological advancements, aggressive marketing strategies by air purifier companies, increasing incidences of airborne diseases and aspiration to lead a healthier lifestyle which is anticipated to boost demand.

The residential sector accounted for a revenue share of around 22 per cent in the overall India air purifiers market in 2017, on account of increasing airborne disease in the country, due to rising air pollution, according to the report. The presence of high concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air leads to high pollution levels in northern parts of India, especially Delhi-NCR, which is among the most polluted regions in the country. As a result, demand for residential air purifiers from northern India is increasing, the study said.

Read Also| REC must get consent from at least 50 pc of lenders for PFC deal to go through

In 2017, industrial air filters market stood at USD 293.27 million and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.07 per cent to cross USD 392.63 million by 2023. Also, the need for frequent replacement of air filters in the construction sector is spurring demand for air filters, noted the joint study.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Air purifier market to touch $39 million by 2023 due to urbanisation, poor air quality: Report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition