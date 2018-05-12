Air Products eyes above 10% growth in India

Air Products (APD), the US-based supplier of industrial gases, on Friday said that it expects to grow above 10% in the Indian market with the refining capacity of the nation set to grow. (Website)

Air Products (APD), the US-based supplier of industrial gases, on Friday said that it expects to grow above 10% in the Indian market with the refining capacity of the nation set to grow. The company is a leading manufacturer of industrial gases including hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen, which are critical constituents in the manufacture of auto fuels complying with Euro-IV and Euro-V standards.

APD invested approximately $400 million (Rs 2,560 crore ) for the Build, Own and Operate (BOO) project. The Kochi industrial gas complex generates hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, and steam and is an invaluable constituent of the Integrated Refinery Expansion Project of Bharat Petroleum.