Air passengers from Mumbai set to get a seamless connectivity to at least six new global destinations

Air passengers from the city are set get a seamless connectivity to at least six new global destinations in the US, Europe and the UK starting next month, an airport official said. Besides, America’s third largest carrier United Airlines will be offering the US-bound passengers from the city more seats as it plans to deploy a bigger aircraft as part of the airline’s winter schedule in India. Airlines’ winter schedule in the country begins from the last Saturday of October and goes on till last Friday of March every year.

“In addition to Air Italy and Uzbekistan Airways, which are entering in Mumbai market for the first time, national carrier Air India and private jetliners Jet Airways and GoAir will be launching new flights to international destinations from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport from October onwards,” the airport official said. While Air Italy will operate five times-a-week non-stop service to Mumbai from Milan with an Airbus A330-200 aircraft from October 31, Uzbekistan Airways will have three direct flights in a week between capital city Tashkent and Mumbai with an Airbus A 320 from October 30, the official said.

Air India, which is the only Indian carrier flying directly to the US, will commence its direct flight services from Mumbai to the German city Frankfurt and New York’s JFK Airport from October 1 and October 4, respectively, the official added. Mumbai will also get direct connectivity to Phuket in Thailand and Male in Maldives with budget carrier set to fly to these destinations from October 12 and October 14.

In addition, Naresh Goyal-controlled full service carrier Jet Airways will be connecting Mumbai with Manchester in the UK with five-times a week flight services starting November 4. A wide-body A330-200 aircraft, having 254 seats, would be deployed to cater to the Manchester route, which would be the airline’s 21st international destination and fifth non-stop service to and from the UK. At the same time, United Airlines will operate its latest higher seating capacity aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, between Mumbai and New York/Newark route from October 1, replacing the 777-200ER, which is currently being operated on the route.