Air Italy to withdraw direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai

The directs flights from Mumbai will terminate with effect from February 17, while the Delhi route will cease to operate from March 29.

Air Italy on Thursday said it is withdrawing direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai due to domestic network consolidation and route prioritisation.

The decision comes less than two months after the carrier started operations in the Indian market. It launched three flights per week between Delhi-Milan and Mumbai-Milan in December using Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

The directs flights from Mumbai will terminate with effect from February 17, while the Delhi route will cease to operate from March 29. The airline said network amendments have been made ‘due to a combination of strategic network consolidation and route prioritisation, aircraft delivery changes and market dynamics’

Recently, Iceland-based Wow Air pulled out of the Delhi route a few weeks after its launch. In September, Brussels Airlines shut its Mumbai route due to economic factors. Experts believe that India aviation market is extremely price sensitive with squeezed margins, forcing airlines to withdraw for economic reasons.

During the launch of services in December, Air Italy’s chief operating officer Rossen Dimitrov said the airline was looking to enter into an interline agreement with full service carrier Vistara. Air Italy is jointly owned by Alisarda and Qatar Airways.

The airline has also postponed plans to launch Milan-Chicago route until 2020 from first half of the current year.

“Starting from summer 2019, we will be increasing our summer frequencies from Milan Malpensa (MXP) to Toronto from four times per week to six times per week; and increasing our MXP-Miami summer frequencies from four times per week to five times per week,” the statement added.

National carrier Air India and Alitalia presently operate direct flights between the two countries.