Air India’s Dubai bound flight crashes into Trichy airport wall; check what happened next

In a narrow escape, all the 133 passengers on-board a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight escaped unhurt after the aircraft crashed into the ATC compound wall at Trichy Airport on Friday, PTI reported citing unidentified airline officials. The Trichy-Dubai Air India flight to Dubai took off from airport at around 1:20 am, only to get diverted to Mumbai, where it reached four hours later at 5:20 am.

After inspection at Mumbai Airport, the flight which had got damaged under the belly was declared fit for operations. An inquiry has been initiated pilot along with co-pilot have been derostered till its completion, ANI reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also been informed about the incident. The 133 passengers landed safely at Mumbai airport and another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai was arranged, ANI reported citing Air India Express.

An engineering team is evaluating the damages to the aircraft and it’s still not known whether a technical snag or pilot error led to the incident, PTI reported citing unidentified officials. Tamil Nadu Minister, Vellamandi Natarajan, visited the spot and inspected the damages to the wall at the airport, adjacent to a state highway.

Meanwhile, the central government may come up with a revival plan for the debt-struck national carrier Air India in a month, PTI had recently reported citing a top official of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

“Whenever there is a need for financial support to Air India, it will be examined on need basis and such financial support on need basis will be provided. I only wish to tell you that all support will be provided.Air India’s competitiveness and efficiency will not be compromised. We have nearly finalised the package and there will not be any problem for Air India. Within this month yes. Certainly,” Choubey had said.