Air India’s Boeing & Airbus deals win praise from Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak for creating a million jobs in US, UK

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commended Air India’s massive purchase order from Boeing and Airbus, saying that the respective deals will create numerous jobs across countries and boost economic growth, especially in the aerospace industry.

Air India’s impact on Joe Biden’s US

As the “landmark” Air India-Boeing deal was finalised, US President Joe Biden told PM Narendra Modi that the agreement will raise employment across the United States on Tuesday, over a phone call. “This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree,” said Biden.

Furthermore, talking about the US-India relationship, President Biden said in a statement, “This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges—creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens.”

Air India’s impact on Rishi Sunak’s UK

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lauded the Air India-Airbus deal, stating, “It will create better-paid jobs and new opportunities in manufacturing hubs from Derby to Wales, so we can grow the economy and support our agenda to level up – helping to deliver on my five priorities for the country.”

“The agreement announced by the companies this morning … will support and create new highly skilled jobs in Wales and Derbyshire, helping to boost exports, grow the economy and level up the UK. The wings will be designed in Filton, and assembled in Broughton – which is expected to bring an additional 450 manufacturing jobs and more than £100m of investment to Wales. The large A350 aircraft are exclusively powered by Rolls-Royce XWB engines, which are assembled and tested in Derby,” stated a UK government press release.

Also Read Indian commercial carriers will outpace global growth: Boeing

Air India makes history

The Tata Group made history with the largest commercial aviation transaction to date. The move is aimed at reviving the struggling Air India fleet, which has faced significant financial difficulties in recent years. Air India will purchase 470 aircraft from two of the world’s leading aerospace companies, Airbus and Boeing. Air India will soon have 250 Airbus aircraft, including 210 narrow body A320 aircraft and 40 wide body A350 planes. It will also house 220 Boeing jets comprising 190 737 Max aircraft, 20 787s and 10 777Xs.