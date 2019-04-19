Air India to the rescue: Offers special fares to stranded Jet Airways passengers

Air India announced that it will provide special fares to Jet Airways flyers who are stuck in foreign destinations.

Amid the Jet Airways crisis, passengers have found themselves in a fix as they are stranded in foreign lands. Coming to the aid of these passengers, state-run carrier Air India announced that it will provide special fares to Jet Airways flyers who are stuck in foreign destinations, the aviation company tweeted yesterday.

“Air India, as a goodwill gesture, is offering special fares to @jetairways passengers with confirmed tickets left stranded at foreign stations also served by Air India till 28th April ’19. For details please contact nearest AirIndia booking office and Customer Care Centre,” it said.

#FlyAI : #AirIndia as a goodwill gesture is offering special fares to @jetairways passengers with confirmed tickets left stranded at foreign stations also served by Air India till 28th April ’19.For details please contact nearest #AirIndia booking office and Customer care Centre. — Air India (@airindiain) April 18, 2019

Air India had also sought permission from the SBI-led consortium of lenders if it can take charge of five of Jet’s Boeing 777 aircraft on international routes as Jet Airways announced a temporary suspension of its operations. Air India had offered to operate Jet Airways’ Mumbai-London, Delhi-London, Mumbai-Dubai, Delhi-Dubai and Delhi-Singapore routes.

Jet Airways flew its last flight, a Boeing 737, on Amritsar-Mumbai route following which, the company went to a temporary shutdown. Meanwhile, the fate of its employees still hangs in suspense. With about 20,000 jobs at stake, the Jet Airways employees have been continuously protesting, demanding that their Jet family be saved along with their jobs. With three months salary pending of the employees and amid the suspension of Jet Airways operations, the employees yesterday protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The company which was founded by Naresh Goyal in 1992, after struggling to stay afloat for several weeks, announced a temporary shutdown of its operations as the airline failed to raise even Rs 400 crore lifeline from its lenders. The resolution plan which was settled upon by the lenders earlier in March 2019 for infusion of Rs 1,500 crore, also failed to materialize, resulting in the crash of the ailing airline.

The airline has garnered massive support from its erstwhile flyers and industry experts alike who have expressed solidarity with the grounded airline. Vijay Mallya, former owner of Kingfisher also expressed his condolences over Jet Airways closure. Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry said that bank-led resolution process is still underway and expected to end by May 10.