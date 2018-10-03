Air India to start direct flights from Kolkata to Bangkok, Jaipur

The two non-stop flights, to be operated by the Airbus 320neo aircraft with two-class configuration, will fulfil a long-standing demand of passengers for a convenient connection to both Bangkok and Jaipur by the carrier from Kolkata, it said in a release. (Reuters)

Air India will add two more direct flights connecting Kolkata with Bangkok and Jaipurfrom October 15, the national carrier said on Wednesday.

The two non-stop flights, to be operated by the Airbus 320neo aircraft with two-class configuration, will fulfil a long-standing demand of passengers for a convenient connection to both Bangkok and Jaipur by the carrier from Kolkata, it said in a release.

Flight AI 336 from Kolkata to Bangkok will be operated three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Kolkata-Bangkok flight will depart from Kolkata at 3.50 pm (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 8.05 pm (local time). The incoming flight AI 337 will leave Bangkok at 5.15 am (local time) and reach Kolkata at 7 am (local time). Meanwhile, flight AI 737 to Jaipur will take off from Kolkata at 8.40 am to reach Jaipur at 11.10 am.

The return flight will take off from Jaipur at 12.20 pm and land in Kolkata at 3 pm – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flights to Bangkok and Jaipur from Kolkata were withdrawn by the airline around 10 years ago, Air India sources said.