Air India to start direct flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt from October 16

Air India has planned to start direct flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt from October 16. The national carrier had discontinued its services to Frankfurt in 2010. At present, the airline flies directly to some of the European destinations including Rome, Vienna, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Paris, London, Birmingham and Milan.

The new services to Frankfurt will be four times a week with a Boeing 787-800 aircraft. For a business class travel, Air India has announced special introductory all-inclusive fare of 1.45 lakh and Rs 43,000 for an economy class travel.

The flight to Frankfurt will leave from Mumbai at 10 AM and reach Frankfurt at 2 PM (all local time). While returning, it will leave Frankfurt at 3.45 PM and arrive in Mumbai at 4.15 AM, it added in the statement.

In US, Air India has direct flights to Washington from New Delhi; Chicago from Hyderabad through New Delhi; Newark from Mumbai, and San Francisco and New York from New Delhi. As of now, the debt-ridden national carrier is the only domestic airline that has direct flights to destinations in the US